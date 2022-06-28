Advertisement

Dolly Parton’s tour bus now accepting reservations

A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and...
A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dollywood Dreammore Resort and Spa is now taking reservations for Suite 1986, which is one of Dolly Parton’s tour buses.

A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Suite 1986 is a one-of-a-kind 45-foot bus. It includes a couch, a kitchen, a dining table, two toilets, a tub and a bedroom.

Dolly also retrofitted a closet, which displayed some of her gowns and jewelry.

The bus is located just outside of the resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down
Car hit by train in Floyd County
Police investigating incident of car vs. train in Floyd County
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating shooting, assault case in Pike County
Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

Latest News

The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
Stefanie and her sister Dasia Lewis held a garage sale and set up a lemonade stand to raise...
Sisters sell precious items to help send older brother to college
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Federal investigators look into fatal Missouri Amtrak accident
Stefanie and her sister Dasia Lewis held a garage sale and set up a lemonade stand to raise...
Sisters sell precious items to help send older brother to college
The two brothers, ages 3 and 4, were found in a backyard pool. (Source: Arizona's Family)
2 young brothers, ages 3 and 4, drown in backyard pool at Arizona home