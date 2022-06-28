Another comfortable day before the heat starts to build back in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You might need a light jacket this morning in some spots. It will be a refreshing start to Tuesday!

Today and Tonight

Most of us will start the day off in the 50s across the mountains with some sunshine. A few clouds will build in by this afternoon, but even with the lack of sun, it will still feel nice. Highs will top out around the 80-degree mark.

Tonight, look for a few clouds early and clearing skies late. Lows will drop to around 60.

Extended Forecast

While the thermostat will go back up Wednesday, I think the dew points stay low for one more day. Highs will climb back into the upper 80s under sunny skies, but it shouldn’t be too muggy. Mostly clear skies will take us back into the low to mid-60s on Wednesday night.

For the last day of June on Thursday, the thermostat AND the dew points climb. It will FEEL like summer. Most areas will get into the low to mid-90s for daytime highs before dropping to around 70 overnight. I think we stay dry one more day though.

The first day of July on Friday will likely bring chances for scattered showers and storms, especially late, with highs again near 90.

Saturday and Sunday look like our best chances for showers and storms in the next few days. The rain should cool us off into the mid-80s for daytime highs both days.

As always, I leave you with your heat safety tips as a reminder for when the mercury starts to climb later this week. Stay safe!

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

