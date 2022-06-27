Advertisement

Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested on several drug charges

Wayne Co. drug arrest
(Wayne County Sherriff's Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wayne County Sheriff announced the arrest of an area man for several drug-related charges after a traffic stop on Monday.

On Saturday evening, deputies made a traffic stop and found the driver to be using a suspended license.

After searching the vehicle, deputies said they found approximately 10.5 grams of meth, 19 Alprazolam tablets, digital scales, glass smoking pipes, other drug paraphernalia and a radio that sends or receives police messages.

Eric Wallen, of Monticello, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-3rd degree (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession/use of a radio that sends/receives police messages, driving on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and a traffic violation.

Deputies also got a search warrant for Wallen’s home, where they said they found 20 ½ Buprenorphine tablets, 32 Gabapentin tablets, 37 ½ Alprazolam tablets, one Clonazepam tablet, four Hydrocodone tablets, a plastic bag containing several pieces of unknown tablets and a small bag of methamphetamine.

Wallen was then charged with trafficking in a controlled subsdtance-1st degree (less than 10 opiates), trafficking in a controlled substance-2nd degree (greater than or equal to 20 drug unspecified, scheduled), trafficking in a controlled substance-3rd degree (greater than or equal to 20 but less than or equal to 120 drugs unspecified) and possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine).

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

