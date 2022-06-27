Save the Children partner with senior center and nursing home in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the age of COVID-19, many nursing home residents were restricted or unable to socialize.

Since several of those visitor restrictions have now been lifted, one Perry County organization is hoping to make up for lost time.

Save the Children summer camp students from Roy G. Eversole Elementary spent at the Hazard/Perry County Senior Center and hosted a parade for those at the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center today on Monday, aiming to bridge the gap between children and the elderly population.

“Well, as far as our seniors, I mean coming through COVID, they’ve not really been back long and some of our seniors don’t have grandchildren or children, and with them coming in here, it just really made a great event,” said Connie Hutchinson, Hazard/Perry Co. Senior Center Co-Director. “They all loved it.”

Those with the senior center and the health and rehabilitation center said connecting the two age groups is beneficial in so many ways. Representatives from both facilities added that they hope to host Save the Children again in the future.

