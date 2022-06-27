Rain wraps up early, sunshine and comfortable temps return for a couple of days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While you may need your umbrella for a little while longer, you will be able to trade it for the sunglasses by this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

The cold front will exit the region this morning, bringing clearing skies and cooler temperatures our way as we enter the final days of June. Highs will make their way into the low 80s this afternoon as the clouds give way to sunshine. Dew points will start to drop again too.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures, with many locations waking up in the 50s on Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday looks to be another nearly perfect day, especially for this time of the year. Highs will only top out near 80 with lots of sunshine. Clear skies Tuesday night will take us back into the 60s once again.

Wednesday, the dew points stay relatively low, but the temperature does not. We will quickly head back toward the 90-degree mark, but should stop just shy of it. Lows will dip into the mid-60s.

Thursday for the last day of June, we’re are cranking everything up, heat and humidity. We will jump back into the low 90s and it will feel pretty stuffy.

Friday as we start July, the heat continues, but some scattered storm chances come back into play by the afternoon. Those chances will continue into the 4th of July holiday weekend as temperatures slide into the upper 80s by Saturday and mid-80s by Sunday.

Enjoy the heat break!

