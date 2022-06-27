Advertisement

Police warn of fake money scheme

Olive Hill police say three suspects are involved.
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Investigators are warning businesses to be aware of a counterfeit money scam.

Olive Hill police say three suspects are involved in a scam where they’ve gone into businesses and used $500 worth of fake 20-dollar-bills to purchase pre-paid credit cards.

Police say this particular fake money has been used at multiple places over the weekend.
Police say the secret service and KSP are assisting in the investigation.

They say this particular fake money has been used in Cincinnati on Friday, as well as at two stores in Morehead on Sunday and two stores in Carter County Sunday.

Police say the scam was attempted at a store in Olive Hill around 8:30 Sunday night, but the store was able to determine the money was counterfeit.

They are sharing pictures of the suspects and the counterfeit money, which they say uses the same serial number.

Olive Hill police say three suspects are involved.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Olive Hill police or Kentucky State Police.

Police say it’s believed the suspects were heading toward Huntington.

