LoveLoud leads church groups back to Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - LoveLoud is filling the streets of Pike County once again, as area church groups come together for a week of service.

The annual mission - organized through the Pike Association of Southern Baptists - hit the streets Monday, with construction, community service and other projects on deck for the week.

“People need more than just a free car wash or a free donut they need more than a ramp built,” said Grace Baptist Associate Pastor Lucas Taylor.

With volunteers from around the county, and some from out of state pouring in to help, nearly 100 people are taking part in this year’s LoveLoud event. Organizers say it is always great to be part of something that takes reminders about the love of God into the community.

“What keeps me coming back is just the constant feeling of success and of, you know, that I’m able to help someone,” said North Carolina volunteer Nathan Furr. “When I was growing up, I didn’t have- you know- too much stuff. And, so, I was always trying to find people who could help me. So, in my community there wasn’t too many people that would like help other people.”

Organizers said it is the small stuff- landscaping projects, building wheelchair ramps for several homes in the area, and offering free car washes and yard sales to their neighbors- that helps them share the big stuff.

“And we’re doing all this to serve our community, but also to show everyone the love of God. We believe that since Jesus has sacrificed so much for us that we should sacrifice our time and serve others,” said Taylor.

The crews will be out all week and you can follows their work here.

