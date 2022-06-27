Letcher County police chase ends in crash

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after police officers say they led them on a chase in Letcher County.

An officer from Whitesburg Police tried to pull over a car when the driver sped on, with the officer giving chase.

The chase continued on US-119 south across Pine Mountain before the car blew a tire and wound up hitting a power pole.

The two people in the car, who have not been identified, were charged with fleeing and evading police, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon. Officers were also able to retrieve suspected illegal drugs from the car.

