KSP investigating shooting, assault case in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Kentucky State Police were called about a shooting in the Freeburn community of Pike County.

Troopers responded to a location near Hwy 194 E where they said they found a woman had been shot.

According to a release from KSP, the initial investigation determined James Lester, 32, shot a gun, hitting Pamela Owens.

Owens was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Lester was arrested and charged with Assault first degree and Wanton Endangerment first degree.

He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

The investigation is still underway.

