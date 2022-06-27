Advertisement

How to keep your children safe from online harrassment

Check out this unique place to play games with your friends.
Check out this unique place to play games with your friends.
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The UNICEF foundation recently reported one out of three children in 30 countries have experienced cyberbullying. As the world moves online, predators have more opportunity to exploit children.

“They can be victims of cyberbullying, a tendency to overshare private information about themselves and also there are sexual predators that are hanging out in these games looking for their next victim,” Judy’s Place for Kids finance director Rachel Bone said.

This can happen on video game chat rooms, as kids can interact with a person from about anywhere around the world.

“A lot of times it starts with sharing friendly information about the game to tips, tricks, ways that the kid could do better in the game, and then things might start to escalate from there,” Bone said.

Parents don’t have to necessarily be in the dark with this issue, as Bone says there are warning signs.

”Maybe a change in behavior -- more aggression from the child -- a desire to want to be on the game more than usual. Also if you’re coming into the room as a parent and they’re automatically shutting things down or closing out chat boxes -- that should be a red flag,” she said.

If you suspect your child is being harassed online, officials urge you to call your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr.
Funeral arrangements announced for Kentucky Power worker who died on the job
Crash
KSP: One dead after crash in Rockcastle County
Pikeville protest.
Protestors rally in Pikeville to voice opinion against Supreme Court ruling
I-75 Crash
I-75 reopened after Saturday crash in Rockcastle County
Troopers say the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston has positively identified...
Six victims identified in deadly helicopter crash

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Willie Nelson to play on the Riverfront in Ashland in August.
Willie Nelson concert announced in Ashland
Car hit by train in Floyd County
Police investigating incident of car vs. train in Floyd County
Wayne Co. drug arrest
Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested on several drug charges