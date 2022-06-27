Advertisement

How to keep pets safe during July 4 fireworks

Fireworks can be overly loud, scaring pets and causing them to run away.
Fireworks can be overly loud, scaring pets and causing them to run away.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Did you know that more pets go missing on July 4 than any other day of the year? The Young Williams Animal Center provided tips on how pet parents can be prepared to keep their animals safe on Independence Day.

Experts recommend that pets stay indoors during fireworks due to the sound.

“Fireworks are so loud that they can easily scare almost any pet and cause them to run away,” a YWAC spokesperson said.

While inside, they encourage pet owners to provide them with a dark and quest safe space, as it would be easier for the animals to find additional security. If noisy outside, a spokesperson said owners could provide distractions to their animals, like interactive treats.

If at-home remedies don’t seem to be doing the trick, the representatives said pet parents could consider speaking with a veterinarian about medication ahead of time.

Lastly, the spokesperson said it would be a good idea for animal owners to update their pet’s microchip contact information, in case they get lost.

