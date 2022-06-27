Advertisement

Grain farmers affected by Kentucky tornadoes to get relief

(WXIX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Farmers in western Kentucky will get some relief after a grain elevator was damaged by deadly tornadoes in December.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that up to $3.25 million will help farmers continue to grow and process grains. Funds are from the Team West Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Tornadoes last Dec. 10 and 11 devastated parts of western Kentucky and killed 81 people in the state.

Beshear said the Graves County Grain Assistance Program was established after a group concerned about potential loss of crop yield contacted the governor.

Beshear said the funds will help remove stress for farmers due to the loss of Mayfield’s grain elevator.

