Advertisement

Former Claiborne Co. Circuit Court Clerk Bookkeeper indicted in $620K theft

Lesley Chumley was indicted on multiple counts.
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has ended in the indictment of former bookkeeper in the Claiborne County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has ended in the indictment of former bookkeeper in the Claiborne County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Lesley Chumley.

Investigators determined that Chumley misappropriated “at least $618,404″ from the office between May 2015 and February 2022, according to a release from the Comptroller’s Office.

The clerk’s office collects fines and other court costs by the circuit, general sessions, and juvenile courts in Claiborne County. According to the release, Chumley did not deposit collections.

“For example, in February 2022, Chumley manipulated bank deposits on at least four separate days, withholding $10,947 in cash for her personal use. Chumley acknowledged to investigators that she had been taking court collections and using the cash due to personal financial problems,” officials said.

Chumley also allegedly created false bank statements so it looked like the bank account totals were higher than they actually were.

“The former bookkeeper was responsible for maintaining accounting records, reconciling bank statements, and preparing deposits,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “These duties should be separated between multiple individuals to reduce the risk of fraud. The clerk’s office must also discontinue its use of a signature stamp to affix the clerk’s signature on checks.”

Chumley left the office in April of this year. She was indicted on one count of theft over $250,000, one count of official misconduct, and one count of destruction of and tampering with government records.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down
Car hit by train in Floyd County
Police investigating incident of car vs. train in Floyd County
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating shooting, assault case in Pike County
Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Another comfortable day before the heat starts to build back in
E-Cigs in WIlliamsburg - 11:00 p.m.
E-Cigs in WIlliamsburg - 11:00 p.m.
Lawrence County Bridge - 11:00 p.m.
Lawrence County Bridge - 11:00 p.m.
Lawrence Co Bridge
Lawrence County celebrates Bridge Day
How to keep pets safe during July 4 fireworks
How to keep pets safe during July 4 fireworks