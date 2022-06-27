Advertisement

Finding the Fireworks: Independence Day celebrations near you

Children watching the Elkhorn City fireworks show during last year's Independence Day...
Children watching the Elkhorn City fireworks show during last year's Independence Day celebration.(Submitted Photo: Amy Matney Rowe)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The fuse is lit and Independence Day will soon be celebrated across the nation.

Across the region, area fire departments, local governments, businesses and organizations are already solidifying their Fourth of July plans. With music, fireworks, and family fun, there is a little something on deck for everyone.

Floyd County

Johnson County

  • Paintsville
Paintsville Independence Day
Paintsville Independence Day(WYMT)

Knox County

Lawrence County

  • Lawrence County Bicentennial Independence Day Celebration in Louisa, July 1 and July 2

Magoffin County

  • Salyersville
Salyersville Independence Day
Salyersville Independence Day(WYMT)

Perry County

Pike County

  • Pikeville
Pikeville 4th
Pikeville 4th(WYMT)

This list will be updated as more events are announced.

