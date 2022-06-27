Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky ambulance service has announced that it is closing its doors.

In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Watts-Caney Fire & Rescue officials announced that the Watts-Caney Ambulance service is closing down.

Officials with the department say that they are closing down because the current economic and political climate make it so they can no longer provide EMS service.

We hope to have more information on this story as it becomes available.

