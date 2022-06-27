Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky ambulance service has announced that it is closing its doors.

In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Watts-Caney Fire & Rescue officials announced that the Watts-Caney Ambulance service is closing down.

Officials with the department say that they are closing down because the current economic and political climate make it so they can no longer provide EMS service.

We hope to have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car hit by train in Floyd County
Police investigating incident of car vs. train in Floyd County
Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash
Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr.
Funeral arrangements announced for Kentucky Power worker who died on the job
Pikeville protest.
Protestors rally in Pikeville to voice opinion against Supreme Court ruling
Crash
KSP: One dead after crash in Rockcastle County

Latest News

Children watching the Elkhorn City fireworks show during last year's Independence Day...
Finding the Fireworks: Independence Day celebrations near you
LoveLoud 2022 is filling Pike County with service projects this week.
LoveLoud leads church groups back to Pike County
Young Ky. musician gains national attention from American Idol appearance
WATCH | Young Ky. musician gains national attention from American Idol appearance
People have been vocal about their thoughts on the Supreme Courts recent decision to overturn...
IU professors weigh in on landmark Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade