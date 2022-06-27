Advertisement

Democratic candidate for U.S. House seat releases statement about SCOTUS decision on Roe v. Wade

Photo Courtesy: Conor Halbleib Twitter account
Photo Courtesy: Conor Halbleib Twitter account(@conor_halbleib)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The democratic candidate for Kentucky’s 5th district U.S. House of Representative seat released a statement on Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade this weekend.

In the release, Conor Halbleib said in part “like the majority of Kentuckians and Americans, the idea that the government can now intrude into the most personal decisions a person will be faced with, is unthinkable. Privacy in matters of family and personal autonomy will be overseen by government operatives and possibly tracked by the state.”

You can read his entire statement below:

