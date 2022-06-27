Colorado Avalanche win first Stanley Cup in over 20 years

TAMPA (WYMT) - For the first time since 2001, Lord Stanley’s Cup is heading back to Denver.

The Colorado Avalanche beat two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals to clinch the series win and the franchise’s first title in over 20 years.

The win marks the Avalanche’s third Stanley Cup in franchise history, the first coming in 1996 in their first season after relocating from Quebec City.

