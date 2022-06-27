Advertisement

Colorado Avalanche win first Stanley Cup in over 20 years

Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) reacts after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning...
Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) reacts after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)(Phelan Ebenhack | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TAMPA (WYMT) - For the first time since 2001, Lord Stanley’s Cup is heading back to Denver.

The Colorado Avalanche beat two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals to clinch the series win and the franchise’s first title in over 20 years.

The win marks the Avalanche’s third Stanley Cup in franchise history, the first coming in 1996 in their first season after relocating from Quebec City.

