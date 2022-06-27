Brief break from heat continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to watch our cold front move away from the mountains, helping usher in much cooler and drier air for the early part of the work week before hot air pushes back into the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Partly cloudy skies turn mostly clear as cooler and drier air works into the mountains from the northwest. For us, this means lows tonight falling back into the lower and middle 50s as skies continue to clear.

This is all setting us up for an absolutely beautiful day on Tuesday! Plenty of sunshine, lower humidity and comfortable temperatures will all be in place as we head into the afternoon. Highs top out around 80° or so. Enjoy it! Because the warm air is never far away. Overnight lows fall back into the middle to upper 50s yet again.

Midweek and Beyond

The heat dome returns to the forecast for the middle of the week and beyond. The good news, at least, is that the humidity levels won’t be off the charts at first. It will be hot again, though. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s respectively as dry heat works back into the region. Sunshine looks to be the main weather feature into the middle and end of the week, so at least we have that going for us!

...because that too looks to change as we head towards late week. Humidity returns to compliment and add to the heat we’ve got on the way as another system works into the region. That will kick off scattered showers and thunderstorms to the forecast as we head into Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs each day stay in the middle to upper 80s and even the lower 90s. Best chances for rain at this point look to, unfortunately be the weekend too. That’s something we’ll continue to watch through the week.

