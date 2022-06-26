Advertisement

Protestors rally in Pikeville to speak out against Supreme Court ruling

Pikeville protest.
Pikeville protest.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Protestors gathered at the old courthouse building in Pikeville to put a spotlight on rural communities.

“We really wanted to reflect national action after Roe v. Wade was overturned...and of course that does effect here in rural communities, even though we often get forgot about or left behind,” Pikeville Pride organizer Cara Ellis said.

Communities like in Eastern Kentucky, a state where the majority of voters signal they are against the right to choose. Protestors say they want that narrative changed.

“We wanna show that we have a movement here...we have people here fighting for our rights...fighting for our access to bodily autonomy...our reproductive rights...our rights to privacy,” Pikeville Pride organizer Emma Lowe said.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

In support of the movement was Charles Booker, who is running against U.S. Senator Rand Paul is the upcoming election. Booker says he feels empathy for Eastern Kentuckians.

“I realized my family across Kentucky feel the frustrations that I do,” he said.

And he feels current state leaders are not listening to their constituents.

“A lot of our leadership in Frankfort have made this a central issue. They’re not talking about quality healthcare, making sure that our children get food, or that we address housing crisis.”

We reached out to the office of Sen. Rand Paul for a response to Booker’s comments, but have not heard back.

