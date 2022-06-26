KSP: One dead after crash in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County.

Troopers responded to I-75 Northbound near the 72-mile marker just after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

According to officials, 32-year-old Matthew S. Sheridan and 26-year-old Faith A. Jenkins, both of Somerset, were traveling on a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Officials said the back tire of the motorcycle blew out, and Sheridan lost control.

Both were taken to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Berea.

Jenkins died from her injuries.

Sheridan was later transferred to the UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital. He is being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, neither person was wearing a helmet.

