Knox County Sheriff asks for help in finding two stolen vehicles

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in finding two stolen vehicles.

The first is a green Honda 420 Rancher ATV, which was stolen in the Gray area off Route 6 on Wednesday, June 22.

The second is a 2016 Harley Davidson, which was stolen from Standard Avenue on Thursday, June 23.

If you have seen either of these vehicles, you can call Knox County Dispatch at (606) 546-3510.

Officials said all calls will be kept confidential.

