Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff asks for help in finding two stolen vehicles

stolen vehicles
stolen vehicles(knox county sheriff's department)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in finding two stolen vehicles.

The first is a green Honda 420 Rancher ATV, which was stolen in the Gray area off Route 6 on Wednesday, June 22.

The second is a 2016 Harley Davidson, which was stolen from Standard Avenue on Thursday, June 23.

If you have seen either of these vehicles, you can call Knox County Dispatch at (606) 546-3510.

Officials said all calls will be kept confidential.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 Crash
I-75 reopened after Saturday crash in Rockcastle County
Troopers say the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston has positively identified...
Six victims identified in deadly helicopter crash
Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr.
Funeral arrangements announced for Kentucky Power worker who died on the job
As of June 23, the CDC reports that 173 monkeypox cases have been identified in 24 U.S. states.
First probable case of monkeypox identified in Kentucky
The decision written by Justice Samuel Alito finds that there is no longer a federal...
Eastern Kentuckians react to Supreme Court ruling

Latest News

Crash
KSP: One dead after crash in Rockcastle County
Perry County Trail System hosts first mountain bike race
It’s almost time to see those fireworks light up the sky in honor of Independence Day.
Zoneton Fire gives Firework safety tips ahead of Independence Day
Abortion/Women's Rights Rally by BG Freedom Walkers
Will the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade affect Black and Brown communities?