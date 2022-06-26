Heavy rain, gusty winds possible as cold front moves through

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms stick around to close out the weekend. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Tonight through Monday night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into tonight. Low temperatures fall into the mid-60s. A Level 1 Marginal risk of severe weather is in place for the entire region. The overall threat of severe weather is low, but a few storms could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

We are also watching out for isolated flooding. A Level 2 Slight risk of excessive rainfall is in place for the eastern half of the region (from Jackson to Hazard and back to the east). Remember, NEVER drive through floodwater. Turn around, don’t drown!

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WYMT Weather)

A few showers will be possible early on Monday, but the majority of your day looks dry and cooler! High temperatures only reach the upper-70s and lower-80s with lower humidity.

We stay dry and partly cloudy into Monday night. Lows will be cool as we dip into the mid-50s.

Mostly Quiet Work Week

The weather looks gorgeous on Tuesday! We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures only reach the upper-70s, with lows falling into the upper-50s.

We remain dry and mostly sunny on Wednesday. However, it will be warmer. Highs top out in the upper-80s, with lows bottoming out in the lower-60s.

Another warm, dry day is on tap for Thursday. Temperatures soar into the lower-90s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows fall into the upper-60s.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances look to return by the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms look possible on Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds. We remain warm with highs in the lower-90s, and lows in the upper-60s.

More showers and storms are possible on Saturday. Highs reach the mid-to-upper-80s with lows falling into the upper-60s.

Another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible on Sunday. Again, highs reach the mid-to-upper-80s with lows falling into the lower-60s.

