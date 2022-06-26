Advertisement

Charges filed in deadly crash

Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.(wsaz)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an individual after a fatal vehicle crash in November 2021 left one man dead and several others injured.

Joshua Bradley Akers has been charged with negligent homicide stemming from a two-vehicle crash along Route 44 that sent six people to the hospital. Shawn Chapman, 27, later died from his injuries.

In our initial story, we reported that Akers, 24, was traveling south on WV Route 44 in Micco, crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle traveling northbound. Deputies on-scene found four people trapped in one vehicle, and two more in the other.

A previous report indicated deputies said evidence of drug use was found inside the vehicle Akers’ was driving.

