UVA Wise set to add men’s and women’s track

By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WISE, Va. (WYMT) - UVA Wise is on the rise...and the run.

The University of Virginia at Wise announced this summer that it will be adding men’s and women’s track and field programs, with competition beginning in the 2023-24 academic year.

Athletic director Kendall Rainey says the addition of the programs aligns with the school’s overall mission.

“The fundamental mission of UVA Wise is about access and opportunity to higher education for our region,” said Rainey. “Athletics is just a part of that. If we can be a leader and an asset to the college, to the university by using athletics as a vehicle to access an opportunity to higher education and that’s our mission. That’s what we’re here for.”

UVA Wise is still searching for a head coach and reviewing facility options for the program.

