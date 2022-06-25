Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this weekend, some could be strong

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this weekend as a cold front sweeps into the area.

Tonight through Sunday night

Scattered showers and storms stick around into the evening; however, they will begin to fade away after the Sun sets. Another mild and muggy night is in store with lows falling into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

On Sunday, more showers and thunderstorms will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region in a Level 1 Marginal risk. A cold front will bring showers and storms into the area, and some of those could be strong to severe. The primary threat looks to be strong, straight-line winds and heavy rain. The overall threat is low, but stay weather aware just in case! It will be warm with highs reaching the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Showers and storms continue into Sunday night as the cold front sweeps through the mountains. Again, a few storms could pack a punch. Lows fall into the lower-60s.

Next Work Week

A stray shower or two is possible early on Monday, but most of your day looks dry and cooler! Highs only reach the upper-70s and lower-80s with lower humidity. Lows fall into the mid-50s.

We stay partly cloudy into Tuesday with comfortable temperatures. Highs reach the upper-70s and lower-80s, with lows bottoming out in the mid-to-upper-50s.

Beautiful weather continues into Wednesday. We remain dry and mostly sunny. It will be warmer with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper-80s. Lows fall into the lower-60s.

This dry weather continues into Thursday. We stay mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures soar into the lower-90s with lows bottoming out in the upper-60s.

Extended Forecast

The weather pattern begins to change by the end of the work week, and that will bring another risk for showers and storms.

Isolated showers and storms look possible on Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the lower-90s.

Rain chances increase on Saturday as another front looks to work into the region. Scattered showers and storms will be possible with highs in the mid-80s.

