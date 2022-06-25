Protestors march for abortion rights as Kentucky ‘trigger law’ ban goes into effect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In downtown Louisville, hundreds of people braved the heat on Friday to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The front of the federal courthouse filled with people standing shoulder to shoulder. The crowd spilling onto the street and into traffic as they spread their message.

”Women, especially women of color and women that don’t have the financial resources, are being forced into birth and they can’t afford that,” protestor Sarah Martin said. “And my fear is they will unalive themselves because they can’t take other necessary steps to protect themselves.”

The Supreme Court’s decision affects Kentucky a little more than other states. Because of what’s called a “trigger law,” which was signed in 2019 by former Governor Matt Bevin, Friday’s Supreme Court decision makes abortion illegal in Kentucky.

Protestors are looking at ways to help each other in case they need it.

“I want every woman to know that if she needs a ride to a safe state, if she needs a hand to hold, if she just needs somebody to talk to, I will be her ally and her advocate,” Martin said.

(Story continues below)

“Short term, I’m hoping to eventually provide transportation to people to an area where it’s legal,” protestor Zach Frye said.

Among the people were familiar Democratic faces, who were there to encourage the crowd.

(Story continues below)

“What are we talking about?” US Senate Democratic candidate Charles Booker said. “We’re talking about healthcare. We’re talking about humanity.”

“If you’ve had enough, say it,” Louisville mayor Greg Fischer said. “Enough is enough. Enough is Enough. Enough is enough.”

After the words of support, they marched down 5th Street to the steps of Metro Hall, vowing to fight for abortion rights.

The protestors said they plan to keep protesting until lawmakers hear their message. However, they said the only way to make real change will come in November.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.