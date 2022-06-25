Portion of I-75 closed in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

I-75 Southbound is closed at the 53.6 milemarker after a crash involving two semi-trucks.

Officials said one truck was carrying six other trucks that flipped over the center wall.

Northbound traffic is moving slowly, but the two inside lanes are closed.

According to officials, no injuries were reported in the crash.

Officials said to find an alternate route.

I-75 Northbound is being detoured at Exit 49.

I-75 Southbound is being detoured at Exit 59.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.