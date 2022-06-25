Advertisement

Police: Jacksboro man dies after crash in LaFollette

A Jacksboro man died after losing control and crashing in LaFollette Friday night.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Jacksboro man died after losing control and crashing in LaFollette Friday night, according to LaFollette Police Department Sgt. Homer Herrell.

Jack Anthony Wallace, 30, was driving at approximately 70 miles per hour when he lost control and ran off the left side of the roadway on Claiborne Road, just past South High Knob, Sgt. Herrell told WVLT news.

Wallace attempted to correct the vehicle to get it back onto the road, but it rolled over and struck a utility pole, Sgt. Herrell said. At the time of the crash, he was the only person in the vehicle, he said.

Wallace was pronounced dead at Tennova LaFollette Medical Center from his injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, the LaFollette Fire Department and Campbell County EMS responded alongside LPD, Sgt. Herrell told WVLT News.

