Advertisement

Lawrence County starts inaugural burger week

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in its history, Lawrence County is hosting a burger week now through July 2nd.

“It’s more of a thing to get people to come to Louisa and try these burgers and this stuff,” Wes Kingsmore, chairman of the Lawrence County Tourism Commission, said.

People are going to the area and trying all of the flavors. Multiple participants sold out of their burger on Friday.

“All the other places that are participating. They’ve gotten great burgers out and everybody’s just, great positive feedback from the community,” Morgan Hall, employee for Randy’s Red White & Blue BBQ, said.

The area is hoping to bring more publicity out of the event.

“We’ve got a little bit of an identity ourselves, which to us we’ve always had,” Kingsmore said.

Customers can participate in a raffle after buying a burger week product, and potentially win a prize at the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Breathitt County
Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr.
Family releases name of Kentucky Power worker who died on the job
As of June 23, the CDC reports that 173 monkeypox cases have been identified in 24 U.S. states.
First probable case of monkeypox identified in Kentucky
VSP investigating inmate death at regional jail
The decision written by Justice Samuel Alito finds that there is no longer a federal...
Eastern Kentuckians react to Supreme Court ruling

Latest News

I-75 Crash
Portion of I-75 closed in Rockcastle County
More than 30 kayakers and paddleboarders hit the waters of Dewey Lake on Saturday for the...
Levisa Fork Paddlefest makes its way to Dewey Lake
MCCC - June 24, 2022
MCCC - June 24, 2022
Congressman Hal Rogers releases statement on SCOTUS ruling