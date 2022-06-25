Kellan Grady signs Exhibit 10 with Denver Nuggets
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DENVER (WYMT) - The Wildcat known as “Grandad” has landed in the NBA.
According to The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker, former UK shooting guard Kellan Grady has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Denver Nuggets.
The contract means Grady will get a one-year minimum salary deal that will not count against the team’s salary cap unless he makes the regular-season roster.
After spending four seasons at Davidson, Grady provided a major offensive boost to the Wildcats, scoring 11.4 points per game, including shooting 41.5 percent from three-point range.
