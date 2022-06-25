Kellan Grady signs Exhibit 10 with Denver Nuggets

DENVER (WYMT) - The Wildcat known as “Grandad” has landed in the NBA.

According to The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker, former UK shooting guard Kellan Grady has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Kentucky guard Kellan Grady has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Denver Nuggets. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 25, 2022

The contract means Grady will get a one-year minimum salary deal that will not count against the team’s salary cap unless he makes the regular-season roster.

After spending four seasons at Davidson, Grady provided a major offensive boost to the Wildcats, scoring 11.4 points per game, including shooting 41.5 percent from three-point range.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.