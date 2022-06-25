Fertility doctor: Tennessee’s trigger law could have unintended consequences

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the ending of Roe v. Wade announced by the United States Supreme Court, Tennessee’s Trigger Law will go into effect 30 days from the ruling.

Dr. Barry Donesky, the Medical Director at Knoxville’s Fertility Center, was worried about the way the law is written because it could leave fertility doctors open to prosecution should a mistake happen.

”These laws are very sloppily written and it’s going to create a deal of confusion and turmoil in the field,” said Donesky.

For Donesky, his worry stemmed from the wording of the bill, defining what fertilization is.

”If you define pregnancy as human fertilization, you’re creating a whole ball of things that create tremendous problems,” said Donesky. ”If that’s how we’re defining human personhood, that’s a big problem.”

The bill outlawed abortion at fertilization.

Becoming law in 2019, the “trigger bill” outlined fertilization as “that point in time when a male human sperm penetrates the zona pellucida of a female human ovum,” according to the bill.

Donesky’s worry was that the wording was so broad that if a fertilization center employee accidentally fell and mixed a petri dish, they could be liable for prosecution.

”An embryologist slips and spills on the floor a dish that had an embryo in it - is she liable for manslaughter,” said Donesky.

Farragut State Representative Jason Zachary, who co-sponsored the house portion of the bill, said the bill was never meant to impact fertilization doctors, only to prioritize outlawing abortion.

”The focus of this bill is to preserve life, as far as the fertilization clinic, and I remember a little bit of the conversation around that, but this bill is particularly to protect the mother and the life that is that baby in the womb,” said Zachary.

Zachary said with every bill, the state legislature had the ability to amend it, and if this one had unintended consequences Donesky feared, the law could be fixed.

”If we need to take additional steps specifically related to that to provide a little more clarity if those specific doctors feel like we should provide a little more clarity because of its ambiguity, then that is definitely something we’ll do,” said Zachary.

Donesky believed the fix was simple. It would take changing the definition of fertilization to returning a positive pregnancy test to solidify where life starts.

”A positive pregnancy test,” said Donesky. “If they really want to limit abortion to that level, that’s where it should be, where we have a pregnancy.”

Donesky had additional fears if the law wasn’t amended, it would make treatments like in vitro fertilization too expensive for many seeking the ability to have a family.

