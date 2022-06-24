Advertisement

VSP investigating inmate death at regional jail

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DUFFIELD, Va. (WYMT) - State authorities are investigating an inmate’s death at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.

The Virginia State Police said its Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office launched an investigation into the May 20 death of inmate Sherri D. Cook, 43 of Whitesburg, Kentucky.

Virginia State Police First Sergeant Wayne Kiser confirmed that Cook was taken to the jail for processing on the afternoon of May 20 and was strapped in a safety chair “due to her combative behavior.” Just after 7 p.m., jail officials found her unresponsive and began administering CPR.

Cook was taken to a hospital in Wise County where she was pronounced dead, according to Virginia State Police. Her body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

Virginia State Police said the investigation into Cook’s death is ongoing.

