UK’s Davion Mintz signs with Washington Wizards as undrafted free agent

Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) plays against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) plays against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WYMT/CBS SPORTS) - One guard with the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team will have a new home new season.

247Sports.com reports Davion Mintz signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards on Friday.

The contract means he will get a one-year minimum salary deal that will not count against the team’s salary cap unless he makes the regular-season roster.

As a sixth-year senior, Mintz averaged 8.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while making 44 three-pointers and shooting 34.1 percent from beyond the arc off the bench for the Wildcats last season.

Kentucky has had at least one player drafted in 15 consecutive drafts, the longest active streak of any school, and a first-round pick in 12 straight drafts, the longest streak in the common era.

