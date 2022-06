HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s own TyTy Washington was selected 29th in the NBA Draft. The pick was by Memphis, but Washington will be traded to Houston.

Washington averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game and shot 45.1 percent from the field in his one season at UK. He was a five-time SEC Freshman of the Week.

