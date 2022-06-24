Summer sizzle continues into the weekend before rain chances return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The heat continues into the first weekend of summer, but some possible relief could be on the way next week.

Today and Tonight

Look for another hot and sunny ahead on this Friday. Like I suspected yesterday, the earlier than expected sunshine took us up into the upper 80s and the Wendell Ford Airport in Hazard actually made it to 90. Look for a similar situation today, but we are going to go ahead and forecast 90 for a high after early morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Make sure you take your heat precautions today. Stay hydrated!

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

Tonight, clear skies continue with some muggy conditions. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Weekend Forecast

We’ll start the weekend out dry and it will likely stay that way for some, but others could see some scattered rain chances on Saturday afternoon. Highs will again approach the 90-degree mark. Partly cloudy skies take over Saturday night as lows only drop to around 70.

Sunday also features a mix of sun and clouds, but I have a little more confidence that more folks could see some rain chances, especially the later into the day you get and into the overnight hours. Highs will still be close to 90 before the rain moves in and drop into the upper 60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

At this point, the rain chances look to hang around into your Monday as the cold front approaches and eventually moves through the region. Highs will be much cooler to start the new week, only topping out in the low 80s. That will feel amazing, especially if we get a much-needed drink of water across the region.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and we see a little more relief from the heat with highs only getting into the low 80s again.

Unfortunately, our heat break is short. Temperature soar right back into the upper 80s and low 90s for the rest of the week. Welcome to summer.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.