Southern Ky. police chief set to retire after more than 20 years of service

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London Police Department Chief Darrel Kilburn announced his retirement Thursday.

He joined the department in 2003. His retirement is effective June 30.

Kilburn was appointed as Chief in February 2019, but served as captain for six years.

“I have loved my time at the London Police Department,” Kilburn said. “I am so appreciative that I had the opportunity to serve in a profession that has been so rewarding. I have met countless people that have given me inspiration and guidance, not only in policing, but in life. I have also had the privilege of serving with some of the finest men and women that God has ever made.”

Chief Kilburn said he decided to retire because the demands of policing in today’s world have impacted the time available to spend with his family.

“As rewarding as policing is to me, it is also very stressful, especially in today’s world,” he said. “I know I am blessed to have policed in a community that truly supports its officers, but the world is smaller today and it is hard to keep the problems of far-away communities out of London.

“Besides my faith in God, my family is the most important priority in my life. I want to devote more time to them and building great memories. I was absent from many holidays, family gatherings, and events that a police schedule interferes with, so now I will have the opportunity to be with family much more.”

London Mayor Troy Rudder commented on Kilburn’s retirement.

“He’s been a dedicated member of the police department since 2003 in several capacities,” Mayor Rudder said. “As chief, he has served with integrity and professionalism and took the department to the next level in training and community policing. The department is respected around the state. I wish him well in his retirement.”

