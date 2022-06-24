Advertisement

Somerset applying for $1 million in sports tourism funds

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Jun. 24, 2022
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset is applying for one million dollars in sports tourism funds.

”We were trying to look for opportunities that would be a blessing for our locals but also maybe that we could capture extra tourism dollars,” Alan Keck, Somerset Mayor said.

The city is looking to upgrade youth sports facilities in the community.

“Right now, I’m picturing this blend of soccer and football, maybe even lacrosse, baseball potential on outdoor turf. Then indoors, we’re really going to focus on tennis, pickleball, archery, and then if the money comes together maybe basketball and volleyball as well,” Keck said.

A bill passed in a recent legislative session includes $1 million for Somerset’s Parks and Recreations.

”Senator Girdler, I’m really thankful. He believed in this vision and in the last budget he put that million dollars in there sort of as the seed and that’s really going to be a catalyst for us to get this going,” Keck said.

The plan is to get to work as soon as everything is approved. Mayor Keck hopes to finish the new sports facility by early 2024.

