SOAR Focus Summit day two underway

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Day 2 of the first Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Summit is underway in Perry County.

Friday morning, SOAR officials will host two breakout sessions discussing resources and incentives for entrepreneurial growth in the mountains.

Friday afternoon there will be a panel discussion on how to access the financing needed for projects followed by presentations from regional business leaders.

The summit wraps up shortly after 3:00 p.m.

WYMT will have coverage throughout the day.

