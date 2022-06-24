Advertisement

SOAR Focus Summit day two underway

Photo Courtesy: Shaping Our Appalachian Region website
Photo Courtesy: Shaping Our Appalachian Region website(SOAR/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Day 2 of the first Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Summit is underway in Perry County.

Friday morning, SOAR officials will host two breakout sessions discussing resources and incentives for entrepreneurial growth in the mountains.

Friday afternoon there will be a panel discussion on how to access the financing needed for projects followed by presentations from regional business leaders.

The summit wraps up shortly after 3:00 p.m.

WYMT will have coverage throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr.
Family releases name of Kentucky Power worker who died on the job
Sheriff releases name in deadly Southern Ky. crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
KSP trooper indicted on federal charges including conspiracy, obstruction
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Man walks out of Eastern Ky. store with $4,000 worth of jewelry, police say
Man walks out of Eastern Ky. store with $4,000 worth of jewelry, police say

Latest News

VSP investigating inmate death at regional jail
WYMT Hot Weather
Summer sizzle continues into the weekend before rain chances return
Kelli J. Whelan was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022
Golden Alert issued for missing Somerset woman
Community meeting held at First Baptist Church Jacksboro to discuss concerns and safety.
More disturbing letters found at Campbell Co. churches