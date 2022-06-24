Advertisement

Prestonsburg store brings art, agriculture to city streets

The Mountain Muse is hoping to give the Prestonsburg community some summer fun and summer...
The Mountain Muse is hoping to give the Prestonsburg community some summer fun and summer fruit. Or is it a vegetable? We're still not sure.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Muse is hoping to add some color and flavor to the streets of downtown Prestonsburg.

Heather Owens, owner of the Star City business, recently placed some summer fun installations outside of the store.

“I had some extra left over from [my son’s] half-birthday party. Decided to put it to some good use instead of letting it hang out in the back,” said Owens. “So, we made us a little stand out there and anybody can come play.”

With a colorful play pallet, inviting families to play with bubbles or use sidewalk chalk in front of the business, Owens hopes to brighten someone’s day and give kids a fun outdoor spot while their parents shop.

“A lot of parents are tagging us on Facebook. Like, ‘We had fun today! Thanks for the fun,’” said Owens. “But it’s always nice to come back and see little kid doodles everywhere.”

But the bubbles and chalk from Finn’s party are not the only things Owens planted for the people.

“Are you growing a tomato out there? That’s been the the current question,” laughed Owens.

The tomato plant, named “Toe,” has grown well in its pot outside of the store.

“Then the second thing is: ‘What are you gonna do if somebody takes it?’ And I’m like, ‘I want people to take it,’” she said. “I mean, how cool would it be to see a tomato growing on the side of the road and be like, ‘Hey, there’s dinner.’”

The free community garden pod is just another way for Owens to feed back into the community that helps her feed her family.

“As a business in the community, I’m part of the community. I have to give back to the community as much as they give to me,” she said. “So, you know, I want to be a place of fun. A place of, ‘Hey, did you see that?’”

Owens encourages families to take advantage of the installations, taking tomatoes with them as they grow and putting the chalk and bubbles back where they belong to be available for others to enjoy all summer.

