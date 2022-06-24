Pike Central hires Bobby Spears as girls basketball coach

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike Central Lady Hawks have a new man at the helm.

PCC introduced Bobby Spears as the Lady Hawks’ new girls’ basketball coach on Friday. He replaces Denise Campbell who resigned last month after two seasons.

Spears has a ton of experience in coaching in Pike County, amassing a 506-320 record over 27 seasons at Dorton, Shelby Valley, East Ridge and Pikeville.

He is the Commonwealth’s 15th all-time girls basketball coach and has won 14 district titles. In 2000, he led Shelby Valley to a 15th Region Championship.

