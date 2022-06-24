Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Breathitt County, sheriff confirms

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of an officer-involved shooting in Breathitt County.

Sheriff John Hollan confirmed the shooting.

Hollan said the officer was not shot.

KSP officials said the shooting took place in the Vancleave community of Breathitt County on Hwy 378.

We are told the deputy was not injured and the suspect was shot twice.

He is still alive as of now.

We will keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr.
Family releases name of Kentucky Power worker who died on the job
Sheriff releases name in deadly Southern Ky. crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
KSP trooper indicted on federal charges including conspiracy, obstruction
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Man walks out of Eastern Ky. store with $4,000 worth of jewelry, police say
Man walks out of Eastern Ky. store with $4,000 worth of jewelry, police say

Latest News

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
What happens now? How states in our region are expected to handle abortions moving forward
Kentucky leaders react to SCOTUS abortion decision
VSP investigating inmate death at regional jail