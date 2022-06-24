Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Breathitt County, sheriff confirms

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of an officer-involved shooting in Breathitt County.

Sheriff John Hollan confirmed the shooting.

Hollan said the officer was not shot.

KSP officials said the shooting took place in the Vancleave community of Breathitt County on Hwy 378.

We are told the deputy was not injured and the suspect was shot twice.

He is still alive as of now.

We will keep you updated.

