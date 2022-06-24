MCCC brings ‘hope and recovery’ to Hindman

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - This week, a new center opened its doors in Knott County, hoping to fill a need for the people in the area.

Glenda Shrum, president of the Knott Drug Abuse Council, said she and her colleagues worked for nearly a decade to bring intensive treatment to the area.

“I was a thorn in the side of Mountain Comp for years, asking them to cross county lines and do that, you know, because we saw the need,” said Shrum.

Wednesday, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center opened the doors for its newest center, planting its programs in Knott County.

“The need for more intensive treatment, for some folks that have substance abuse or mental health issues, rather than just outpatient,” Shrum said.

She said the new center could be a breath of fresh air for those in need and aide in changing the culture, providing outpatient family or individual counseling, substance abuse counseling, community support, and more.

“It’s not a quick fix anytime. But with some, it just takes more intense treatment,” Shrum said.

She hopes to see the center used as it is intended, to help people seek “hope and recovery,” saying it is all about putting in the work to show those who struggle they are never alone.

“There’s such a stigma that’s placed on addiction and on mental health that a lot of people just kind of draw back from that. So we’re hoping that- having it more seen in the community- that it’ll become a normal thing. Because it is normal,” said Shrum.

The new center is located at 59 KY-80 in Hindman. If you or a loved one is experiencing an immediate mental health need, the MCCC 24-hour helpline is open at (800)422-1060.

