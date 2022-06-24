Advertisement

Kroger employee healthcare plan covers abortion travel costs

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger’s healthcare plan does cover some of the cost if an employee would need to travel for an abortion, according to a statement from a company spokesperson.

Kroger, like Disney, Netflix and others, say they will cover the costs if an employee needs to travel to get an abortion.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade which “is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states,” the Associated Press reports.

In Ohio, Attorney General Dave Yost announced the state’s Heartbeat Bill “is now the law.”

The law bans abortions in Ohio after the first fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

Supreme Court Roe. v. Wade decision
JP Morgan, Disney and others commit to covering employee abortion expenses
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Ohio’s ‘Heartbeat Bill is now the law’
Abortion banned in Kentucky following Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling
Tri-State leaders react to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr.
Family releases name of Kentucky Power worker who died on the job
Sheriff releases name in deadly Southern Ky. crash
A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher...
KSP trooper indicted on federal charges including conspiracy, obstruction
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Man walks out of Eastern Ky. store with $4,000 worth of jewelry, police say
Man walks out of Eastern Ky. store with $4,000 worth of jewelry, police say

Latest News

Prater spent more than 30 years as a bus driver and made lasting impressions on students...
‘Her legacy will never die’: Magoffin County mourns loss of beloved bus driver
Mountain Comprehensive Care Center opened the doors for its newest center Wednesday, planting...
MCCC brings ‘hope and recovery’ to Hindman
Mayor Alan Keck of Somerset wrote an op-ed about COVID-19 business reopenings for The New York...
Somerset applying for $1 million in sports tourism funds
MC BOE
‘Her legacy will never die’: Magoffin County Schools mourn loss of beloved bus driver - 4:30pm