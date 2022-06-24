Advertisement

Highway back open at site of deadly helicopter crash

6 killed in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
6 killed in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State Route 17, also known as the Blair Mountain Highway, is back open early Friday evening after a deadly helicopter crash that killed six people on Wednesday, West Virginia State Police say.

The roadway reopened before 5 p.m. Friday.

Troopers say the wreckage of the Bell UH-1B chopper, also known as a Huey, is on its way to Atlanta as part of the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation.

The Huey crashed just before 5 p.m. Wednesday onto Route 17, about 3.7 miles northeast of Logan County Airport where MARPAT Aviation was offering tour flights on the vintage chopper.

The names of those killed haven’t been released yet.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

For previous coverage:

NTSB official: Agency dedicated to ‘a very thorough’ investigation into helicopter crash that killed 6

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr.
Family releases name of Kentucky Power worker who died on the job
Sheriff releases name in deadly Southern Ky. crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
KSP trooper indicted on federal charges including conspiracy, obstruction
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Man walks out of Eastern Ky. store with $4,000 worth of jewelry, police say
Man walks out of Eastern Ky. store with $4,000 worth of jewelry, police say

Latest News

Health clinics in central Ky. to begin vaccinating children 5 & under
WATCH | Health clinics in central Ky. to begin vaccinating children 5 & under
As of June 23, the CDC reports that 173 monkeypox cases have been identified in 24 U.S. states.
First probable case of monkeypox identified in Kentucky
The decision written by Justice Samuel Alito finds that there is no longer a federal...
Eastern Kentuckians react to Supreme Court ruling
Corbin theft suspect
Corbin Police Department looking for theft suspect