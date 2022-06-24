Highway back open at site of deadly helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State Route 17, also known as the Blair Mountain Highway, is back open early Friday evening after a deadly helicopter crash that killed six people on Wednesday, West Virginia State Police say.

The roadway reopened before 5 p.m. Friday.

Troopers say the wreckage of the Bell UH-1B chopper, also known as a Huey, is on its way to Atlanta as part of the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation.

The Huey crashed just before 5 p.m. Wednesday onto Route 17, about 3.7 miles northeast of Logan County Airport where MARPAT Aviation was offering tour flights on the vintage chopper.

The names of those killed haven’t been released yet.

