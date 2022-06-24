Heat continues into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Skies remain dry, but our seasonably hot weather continues as we close out the work week and head into the final weekend of June (I know, right?)

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Another warm evening expected as we finish the night out tonight. And that includes the mostly clear skies we’ll have tonight. Mild and muggy is the name of the game as we drop back into the middle and upper 60s overnight. That’s ahead of an even hotter day on the way for Saturday.

High pressure continues for the most part on Saturday, bringing more sunshine and hot and muggy conditions back to the mountains. Highs look to climb back into the lower to middle 90s, with heat indices climbing back into the middle and upper 90s. In some of our eastern sections, the high pressure may break down just enough to allow for a few showers and thunderstorms to develop. Any showers diminish overnight, but it remains warm and muggy as lows drop into the upper 60s to near 70°

Finishing the Weekend and Beyond

More showers and storms enter the picture as a cold front pushes into the region, especially Sunday night and into early Monday. After a high near 90° before the storms arrive on Sunday afternoon, we’re back to near 70° Sunday night as the front sweeps through. Depending on that front’s speed, we’ll likely see a cooler high as the last of showers and storms pull away from the region on Monday afternoon. Highs look much cooler in the upper 70s to near 80°. That’s a good representation of nicer weather ahead as well.

Tuesday still looks like the pick of next work week with a mix of sun and clouds, near average highs in the lower 80s with lower humidity. Enjoy it on Tuesday because we’re back under the heat dome toward the middle and end of next week, with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s and high humidity.

