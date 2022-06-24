Health clinics in central Ky. to begin vaccinating children 5 & under

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some places in central Kentucky are beginning to offer COVID-19 vaccines to kids.

Georgetown Pediatrics is now offering the Pfizer vaccine for children under five years old and doctors are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated.

Dr. Horace Hambrick said the vaccines are safe and effective. While reports have shown that many kids won’t suffer terrible consequences from COVID, Hambrick explained that more than a 1,000 children nationwide have died from the virus.

He noted children hospitalizations are up and and more are showing long haul COVID symptoms. He said getting your child vaccinated is the best way to protect them from getting sick.

“We’re also trying to prevent the spread of illness. We know that children go to daycare and bring the COVID infection back home, so it’s just another link in the chain that we can provide to stop this profession of illness,” Dr. Hambrick said.

Dr. Hambrick said they are concerned about hospitalizations.

“We’re concerned about the sequelae of COVID infection in children which is in children the multi-system inflammatory condition in children,” Dr. Hambrick said.

He says his doctor’s office has administered about 3,500 COVID vaccines, which to him is not a lot.

“When you consider the fact that everybody is supposed to have two and many have had their booster dose now, we know there are a lot of children out there that are unvaccinated,” Hambrick said.

But with the Pfizer vaccine for kids six months to five years old now available, Georgetown Pediatrics has made some changes in case there’s a high demand. Hambrick says the office has a nurse on hand strictly administering vaccines.

The doctor said the Pfizer vaccine for children younger than five is a three-dose series. He said it’s too early to tell if a booster will be needed.

UK Healthcare will also officially be vaccinating children five and younger next week.

Starting Monday, they’ll give out both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Families can get the shots at the UK Pharmacist Care Clinic on Fountain Court.

The clinic is especially designed to be low-stress for children.

You can find more information on how to sign up here.

