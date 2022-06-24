Golden Alert issued for missing Somerset woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Southern Kentucky have issued a Golden Alert for a woman who went missing Thursday evening.

Officials with the Somerset Police Department issued the alert late Thursday evening for 42-year-old Kelli J. Whelan, who was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Whelan was last seen outside of her place at Somerwoods Nursing and Rehab at 555 Bourne Avenue in Somerset.

Whelan is a white woman, with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 250 pounds and wearing camouflage.

If you have seen Whelan or have any information on where she may be, you can call Somerset Police at (606) 678-5176 or Pulaski County 911 at (606) 678-5008.

