Five-star recruit Robert Dillingham commits to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have picked up their next point guard.

Class of 2023 five-star point guard Robert Dillingham out of Donda Academy (CA) told ESPN’s Paul Biancardi on Friday evening that he has committed to UK.

Breaking: Robert Dillingham tells @PaulBiancardi he has committed to the University of Kentucky.



Dillingham attends Donda Academy and is the No. 5 overall prospect in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2023. @robwitdashifts pic.twitter.com/UtpAEieomp — ESPN (@espn) June 24, 2022

Dillingham is the nation’s seventh-rated prospect according to 247Sports. He joins North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard as the lone commitments of Kentucky’s 2023 signing class.

