Five-star recruit Robert Dillingham commits to UK
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have picked up their next point guard.
Class of 2023 five-star point guard Robert Dillingham out of Donda Academy (CA) told ESPN’s Paul Biancardi on Friday evening that he has committed to UK.
Dillingham is the nation’s seventh-rated prospect according to 247Sports. He joins North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard as the lone commitments of Kentucky’s 2023 signing class.
