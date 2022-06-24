Advertisement

Five-star recruit Robert Dillingham commits to UK

Robert Dillingham announced Friday that he's going to Kentucky.
Robert Dillingham announced Friday that he's going to Kentucky.(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Jun. 24, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have picked up their next point guard.

Class of 2023 five-star point guard Robert Dillingham out of Donda Academy (CA) told ESPN’s Paul Biancardi on Friday evening that he has committed to UK.

Dillingham is the nation’s seventh-rated prospect according to 247Sports. He joins North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard as the lone commitments of Kentucky’s 2023 signing class.

