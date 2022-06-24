Advertisement

First probable case of monkeypox identified in Kentucky

The positive patient is a Jefferson County resident.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Public health officials announced on Friday that the first probable case of monkeypox has been identified in Kentucky.

The positive patient is a Jefferson County resident. Due to privacy concerns, no further information will be released about the patient. The patient remains isolated, and health officials are working to identify anyone the patient may have had close contact with while infectious.

Initial testing was completed at Kentucky’s Department for Public Health.

“Identifying the first case of monkeypox in Kentucky is concerning but not surprising,” said Dr. Steven Stack, KY Public Health Commissioner. “Fortunately, the risk to the general public remains low. We continue to work closely with CDC and our local health department and healthcare partners to contain the spread of this virus.”

As of June 23, the CDC reports that 173 monkeypox cases have been identified in 24 U.S. states.

