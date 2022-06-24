Advertisement

Eastern Kentuckians react to Supreme Court ruling

The decision written by Justice Samuel Alito finds that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion. (CNN, WJLA)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, a landmark case that legalized abortion.

Kentucky had already passed a trigger law that banned abortion the moment the Supreme Court ruling went into effect. For pro-life advocates, this day has been long awaited.

”I saw that and I was like, ‘wow,’ we absolutely just took a step spiritually that would enable us to get back on the right track,” Mike Smith, the pastor at Maple Street Church of God, said.

The Laurel Life Center hopes to provide support for women who have children but struggle to make ends meet.

”We call it our baby boutique here at our center. Um, we have clothing, we have diapers, wipes, formula, bottles. Really anything that, um, a mother would need for her baby,” Olivia Taylor, staff member at the Laurel Life Center, said.

To pro-choice advocates, this decision undermines women’s rights.

“We believe strongly that all females have the right to determine what happens to their body and choose when and if they have children and these laws are clearly restricting that,” Mimi Pickering, staff member at the Appal Shop, said.

These groups feel politicians have not put the right priorities into their decision-making.

“We think our goal...rather than criminalize abortion. It really should be to eliminate or reduce unintended pregnancies,” Pickering said.

